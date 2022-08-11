Andhra Pradesh

Supreme Court directs CRDA to explain its position on dues to Foster+ Partners

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA August 11, 2022 20:54 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 20:54 IST

VIJAYAWADA

Foster+Partners filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking arbitration proceedings against the Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA) under Section 11 of the Arbitration & Conciliation Act, 1996 to recover a portion of the payments due to it for preparing capital city designs during the TDP regime.

The London-based firm took to legal recourse against the AMRDA (now AP-Capital Region Development Authority) last week after the notices which it served previously evoked no response.

On Thursday, a Division Bench of the apex court led by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justice Krishna Murari reportedly directed the AMRDA to respond to the dispute raised by the British firm against the non-payment of its dues since the year 2019. They instructed the Supreme Court registry to post the matter before another Bench on a later date due to the impending retirement of the Chief Justice on August 26.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It may be recalled that Foster+Partners designed the masterplan for the new government complex and the project mainly included the planning of two key buildings, the Legislature Complex and the High Court, along with the offices of Secretaries and Heads of Departments (HoDs) in Amaravati city that was to be developed in a 217 square kilometre area.

The development of Amaravati came to a standstill after the YSR Congress Party came to power in June 2019 due to an abrupt change in its priorities with regard to the capital.

The government wanted to trifurcate the capital leaving the Legislature Complex in Amaravati and shifting the CMO and the Secretariat to Visakhapatnam and the High Court to Kurnool. The issue has since been contested in courts by a large number of farmers who have given their lands under the pooling scheme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
urban planning
Vijayawada
Read more...