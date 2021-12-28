Sun Pharma to set up end to end integrated manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA

28 December 2021 17:39 IST

Company MD Dilip Shanghvi meets CM

Pharmaceuticals company Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Sun Pharma) is going to establish an end to end integrated manufacturing unit targeted at exports in the State.

Sun Pharma managing director Dilip Shanghvi met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his office on Tuesday.

The duo discussed the progress of pharmaceutical companies in the State and the establishment of the Sun Pharma unit.

Advertising

Advertising

Chief Minister Jagan explained the industrial policies and government's initiatives for industries and invited Sun Pharma to the State, according to a release by the Chief Minister's Office.

Mr. Sanghvi later said that Mr. Jagan is inclined towards decentralised development of the State and environment-friendly initiatives.

He said Sun Pharma is planning to set up a unit to enhance its manufacturing capacity and to export the products. Mr. Sanghvi said necessary talks are going on with the officials concerned.

Sun Pharma representatives Vijay Farekh, Sourabh Bora and Vidya Sagar were present.