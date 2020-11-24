Students voluntarily coming to schools, says Education Minister

VIJAYAWADA

24 November 2020 23:25 IST

Classroom teaching for students of Class 8 resumed on Monday with 70% of the students attending school. The new schedule says they should attend classes on alternate days. But on Tuesday, 47% of the students turned up to attend classes, said Education Minister A. Suresh.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said classes were being conducted for students of Classes 8, 9 and 10 amid strict implementation of the COVID-19 guidelines. Tuesday saw 50 % of Class 10 students and 52 % of Class 9 students attending school, he said.

Official visits school

State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha K. Vetri Selvi, meanwhile, visited the SMJR Zilla Parishad High School at Dawajiguem in Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district, as part of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka varotsavalu.

After checking the size of the shoes of a few children, she asked the headmasters to ensure that the children were given accurate size of their footwear.

She urged the students to make the best of the opportunities being created by the State government for them. Education, she said, was an effective tool to fulfil any dream in life. She said unlike in the past, the government schools were no less than corporate institutions, thanks to the series of programmes launched by Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to fulfil their needs.

Krishna District Education Officer M.V. Rajya Lakshmi and other department officials were present.