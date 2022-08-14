Students played a vital role in achieving independence: V-C

‘Focus on unity to achieve goals collectively’

K Srinivasa Rao SRIKAKULAM
August 14, 2022 22:10 IST

Students taking out a rally in Etcherla of Srikakulam district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Vice-Chancellor Nimma Venkata Rao on Sunday said that educational institutions played a vital role in achieving freedom, while urging students to focus now on the development of the nation.

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the students of the university organised a bicycle rally in Etcherla to encourage people to hoist the national flag as per the call given by the government.

On the occasion, Mr. Venkata Rao urged the students to play a constructive role in the speedy development of the nation.

Registrar Ch. A. Rajendra Prasad urged the students to focus on unity which was needed to achieve the goals collectively.

College Principal B. Addayya, Community Development Coordinator K. Taraka Rama Rao and University Assistant Director (sports) D. Srinivasa Rao were present.

