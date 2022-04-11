Students advised to develop positive attitude and stay away from vices

April 11, 2022 02:57 IST

AU professor explains stress management techniques to RGUKT students

Students should follow stress management techniques and stay away from bad habits to prevent depression, advises M.V.R. Raju, Head of the Department (Psychology), Andhra University.

Prof. Raju was addressing the students and staff of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Nuzvid, on ‘Students Academic Stress and Management’ on Sunday.

Prof. Raju interacted with the students and enquired if they were facing any problems at home or on the campus. He explained the techniques on how to relieve themselves from stress, and focus on studies.

“The budding engineers should follow stress management practices, take good diet, have nice sleep, keep away from vices, and develop positive thinking to avoid depression,” he said.

A few students said that they were home sick and experiencing academic pressure and stress.

Mr. Raju motivated the students on how to deal with stress during their studies and achieve their goals.

IIIT Director G.V.R. Srinivas Rao appealed to the students to strive hard and fulfil the dreams of their parents. He asked the students to practice yoga and do meditation to get relief from mental stress.

Dean (Academics) D. Sravani, associate dean Venu Gopal, faculty Suresh Babu and others participated.