Strive hard to win all the seats in Srikakulam district, Naidu tells TDP leaders

April 16, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Telugu Desam Party’s national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed TDP State president K. Atchannaidu, Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Palasa MLA Gouthu Sireesha and others to strive hard for the victory of the party in all Assembly constituencies in the Srikakulam district. Mr. Naidu, who held a review meeting with the party leaders at Palasa on Tuesday morning reportedly enquired about the situation in Patapatnam and Srikakulam where new candidates were given tickets.

He said that the party had won only Ichchapuram and Tekkali Assembly seats in previous elections and it should have to win other seats, including Amadalavalasa, Palasa, Narasannapeta and others. Mr. Atchannaidu reportedly told that the situation was in favour of the TDP in all the Assembly constituencies. Andhra Pradesh Panchayatraj Chambers vice- president Anepu Ramakrishna met Mr. Naidu separately and explained the party’s position in various constituencies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.