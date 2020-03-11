Stolen jewellery recovered from murder suspect in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR

Anantapur police while interrogating an accused in a murder case, solved the mystery of three other theft cases in the district and confiscated about 470 grams (46 tolas) of gold valued at ₹18 lakh, a two-wheeler and ₹50,000 cash.

Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Veeraraghava Reddy on Tuesday, displaying the ornaments and cash recovered from one Ramanjaneyulu , said that Ramanjaneyulu, an accused in the 2016 Balanaik (a student) murder case and another case of threatening someone, started stealing gold ornaments from marriage halls in the district.

The DSP said from July last year, he had resorted to three theft cases in the marriage halls. The modus operandi was to get acquainted with people present in the hall on day One and then keep a watch on where the costly jewellery and other material were stored at the end of the day. While all the relatives are fast asleep, he would go round all the rooms and make his way out of the venue with the valuables,

One case was registered in the Guntakal Railway Institute theft incident in July 2019, another case of theft was registered in T. Gate Function Hall in November 2019, and the third incident of theft was registered in the III Town police station in the city related to the incident in TTD Kalyana Mandapam. In all the three cases, Ramanjaneyulu was involved.

Following further investigation, he confessed to the three thefts and the majority of the ornaments were in-tact, he added.