Stigma wreaks havoc on spas

TIRUPATI

15 July 2020 23:43 IST

Despite safety steps, some people treat us as spreaders, lament operators

Hairstylists, salons and beauty spas already suffered loss of business due to the continued lockdown and the Unlock 2.0 offers them no respite. The rising fear over hygiene and sanitary measures apart, the new stigma of ‘spreader’ has hit them at the roots of their livelihood.

The absence of social gatherings, parties and functions in the COVID-19 situation virtually sounded the death-knell for these players, as it robbed the need for one to tidy up one’s appearance. Secondly, the use of scissors, knife and ‘extraordinary’ physical proximity were feared to increase the probability of contracting coronavirus. More than hospitals, people have an unfounded fear of walking into salons.

“In spite of our sincere efforts, some customers have taken us for ‘super carriers’ and stopped visiting since the lockdown,” says J. Dhana Sekhar of Mr.Change, operating on Beri Street.

Though operating in a small outlet, the inflow of customers is steady as he wears an apron, goggles, nose mask, face shield and hand gloves, almost resembling an astronaut. He also drapes a single-use towel over the customer and trashes it in his very presence after the job. “My attire is necessary to infuse confidence in my clients. The ₹50 additional expenditure incurred towards the disposable products is charged to the customer, who does not mind paying for his own safety and hygiene,” Dhana Sekhar adds.

Brand value doesn’t help

The situation is no better for the retail chains having nationwide presence and the brand value offers no solace. With the 90% fall in business leaving a huge operating loss, many struggle to make ends meet.

“As the COVID cases increased, we decided to close the outlet till the situation improves,” rues G. Yugandhar, who operates the Naturals salon and spa at Bhavani Nagar. A few men venture out, but most women clients stay indoors, he observes.

Some hairstylists and beauticians are invited for ‘home service’, only to be treated shabbily and stigmatised out of fear. People are comfortable buying trimmers and using them, rather than venturing out. Sensing the preference for exclusive use of personal care products, Dhana Sekhar sells a kit comprising two towels, an apron, scissors, comb and a roller comb for ₹1,800, to be used only for that customer.