Stern action will be taken if curfew rules violated: Vizianagaram SP

VIZIANAGARAM

20 January 2022 14:56 IST

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police M. Deepika Patil said that stringent action would be taken against the people who would violate curfew rules and regulations imposed between 11 pm to 5 am every day to prevent the spread of COVID-19. She said that Covid-19 variants which had been spreading fast could be controlled with the people’s support.

As part of the inspection of curfew implementation, she visited various places including Balaji market junction, clock-tower area, and other places on early hours of Thursday.

Vizianagaram DSP Anil Pulipati and DSP (Traffic) L. Mohana Rao told her that the vehicular movement was restricted during the stipulated period.

They said that only exempted vehicles of hospitals, milk dairies and others were allowed to move in stipulated hours.

“As per the reports of medical experts, the COVID-19 new variant spreads very quickly. Wearing mask and maintaining social distance is mandatory in public places.So, people cannot adopt an easy and casual approach with regard to the COVID-19 protocol. They will be victims of the disease and put others also in trouble if they violate norms,” said Ms. Deepika.