Stern action sought on YSRCP leader who attacked priests in Kakinada

March 26, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

Former MLA Meesala Geeta, on Tuesday, asked the government to take stern action on YSRCP leader Siriyala Chandra Rao, who reportedly slapped and attacked priests P. Venkata Satyasai and Maddirala Vijaykumar, who ‘failed’ to perform abhishekham to Shivalingam in Lord Shiva’s temple in Kakinada on March 25 (Monday).

In a press release, she demanded that the police department should book a case and arrest him immediately. Andhra Pradesh Sadhu Parishad’s State president Swami Srinivasananda Saraswati said that the incident had shocked lakhs of devotees, apart from the families of the priests, since such incident had never happened in the State. Speaking to media in Ponduru of Srikakulam district, he said that Sadhu Parishad would submit a representation to Director General of Police of A.P. for a thorough inquiry over the incident.

