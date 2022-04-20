Step up vigil at educational institutions to check drug abuse, CM tells officials

April 20, 2022 20:20 IST

Jagan wants that an informer system be developed at the college level to curb the evil

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to take stern action against those consuming drugs and also peddlers, and keep tight vigil at all educational institutions in order to protect the youth from the scourge.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted that reports be submitted every month and an informer system be developed at the college level.

‘Strengthen ACB’

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to develop an application for the ACB in a month that would furnish audio / video recordings as evidence, which in turn would help in effectively tackling corruption. He asked them to spread awareness on the ACB’s toll-free number, 14400, besides strengthening its network across the State.

Addressing a review meeting on the Home Department on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said another thing that should be done on a priority basis was to reinforce the Forensic Department to achieve a better crime detection rate, and that the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) should prepare an action plan to better deal with illicit liquor.

He said corruption should not be seen in the village and ward secretariats, and stressed the need to be extra careful as they were roped in to render registration services.

“Changes in laws that may be required to give deterrent punishment to those indulging in corruption should be made,” he insisted.

As far as the Disha Mahila police stations and the Disha app were concerned, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said efforts should be made to further reduce the time taken to reach the scene of offence so that crimes could be prevented.

He opined that the goal was not only to prevent crime but also to punish those committing the crime. He said the Mahila police in the village and ward secretariats should acquaint themselves with the Disha, SEB and ACB rules.

There should be a nodal officer at the mandal level to ensure that the three systems functioned properly, he suggested.

About the SEB, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said it should have a cell centre to strictly deal with the illegal manufacturing of liquor and smuggling.

Home Minister T. Vanitha, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, Home Secretary Kumara Vishwajit and others were present.