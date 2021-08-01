State’s economy collapsing: Sailajanath

ANANTAPUR

01 August 2021 23:23 IST

‘Welfare and development have to be on an even keel’

The economy of the State is collapsing with many contractors not filing bids for tenders as they are not sure if their bills will be cleared, APCC president S. Sailajanath has said.

“The employees’ salaries too are getting delayed. This month, pensions could not be given in many districts on the first day,” Dr. Sailajanath told the media here on Sunday.

Criticising Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for not taking proper advice from experts in managing the finances, the Congress leader said, “Welfare and development should be on an even keel so that State does not starve for funds.”

“Bad finances are leading to cuts in pensions for many beneficiaries,” he alleged.

“Videshi Vidya Deevena and Vidya Vasathi for the Dalits, OBCs, BCs, and the poor have been dispensed with, or stopped for quite some time, and there is no political commitment to get the Special Category Status for the State or the railway zone for Vizag,” he said.

“Tinkering with the education system by introducing English medium against the worldwide norm of initial education in the mother tongue, and merging of primary classes with high schools will spell doom for the students,” Dr. Sailajanath observed.

Call from Rahul

When asked about the rumours that the APCC president would be replaced, Dr. Sailajanath said he too had read it in the media, but did not have information on it.

Meanwhile, 10 prominent Congress leaders, including former APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy, from the State are believed to have been invited by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to New Delhi on August 10. However, it is not clear if Mr. Raghuveera Reddy will visit Delhi on that day as he is likely to take part in the special rituals at the temple he built in his village.