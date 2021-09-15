State records 1,125 new COVID cases in a day

VIJAYAWADA

15 September 2021 00:39 IST

Total recoveries cross 20 lakh; 9 more deaths reported

The State reported nine more COVID deaths and 1,125 infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. The cumulative COVID toll increased to 14,019 and the tally reached 20,31,974.

The number of active cases came down to 14,412, with 1,356 recoveries in the past day and the total recoveries and recovery rate stand at 20,03,543 and 98.60%.

The daily test positivity rate of the 49,568 tests conducted was 2.27% and the overall test positivity rate of the 2.74 crore tests was 7.41%.

Krishna again reported the highest toll of three deaths in the past day. West Godavari reported two deaths while East Godavari, Guntur, Nellore and Prakasam reported one death each.

Chittoor reported 210 new infections. It was followed by Nellore (184), Krishna (164), West Godavari (161), Prakasam (110), Guntur (81), East Godavari (62), Visakhapatnam (54), Kadapa (48), Srikakulam (27), Anantapur (16), Vizianagaram (7) and Kurnool (1).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,88,029), Chittoor (2,41,006), West Godavari (1,76,067), Guntur (1,74,160), Anantapur (1,57,413), Visakhapatnam (1,55,876), Nellore (1,42,843), Prakasam (1,35,256), Kurnool (1,23,944), Srikakulam (1,22,465), Krishna (1,15,587), Kadapa (1,13,815) and Vizianagaram (82,618).