State Cabinet okays resurvey of lands

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing the Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Friday.

VIJAYAWADA

27 November 2020 21:29 IST

DA hike for pensioners, employees among other key decision taken at meeting

The Cabinet meeting held on Friday gave the nod for a comprehensive resurvey of lands at a cost of ₹927 crore. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

It also cleared the decks for formation of Uttarandhra Irrigation Projects Development Corporation Limited and Palnadu Area Drought Mitigation Projects Corporation Limited (PADMPCL) and AP State Development Corporation with an outlay of ₹25,000 crore.

The PADMPCL comprises among other things the extension of Guntur channel and Vedadri lift irrigation scheme.

Advertising

Advertising

Briefing the media about the Cabinet decisions, Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu said the land resurvey was aimed at streamlining the land records management system and digitising the records to eliminate any scope for manipulation. The resurvey would be done from December 21 with the help of drones and rovers and base stations across the State.

The Cabinet approved the construction of nearly 28.30 lakh houses for weaker sections in YSR Jagananna Colonies in three years, commencing on December 25 with 16 lakh houses in 8,494 layouts at a total cost of ₹28,800 crore (₹1.80 lakh per unit), to be completed by June 2022.

Besides, the Cabinet resolved for distributing house title deeds in 11,000 villages to 30.60 lakh beneficiaries under Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu scheme in December.

The Cabinet also decided to implement free insurance scheme for farmers with effect from 2019 kharif season, make payment of crop insurance for 2019-20 kharif on December 15 and launch on December 2 the Amul Project for dairy sector development for which AP Cooperative Dairy Development Corporation has recently tied up with Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation.

The Cabinet decided to increase the DA for pensioners by 3.144% with effect from July 2018 and to make the payments from January 2021 and to effect another 3.144% DA hike with effect from January 2019 and pay the same from July 2021 and an extra 5.24% with effect from July 2019 and make payments from January 2022.

The Cabinet decided to make similar DA increase for the employees and pay them as per the same timeline as above.