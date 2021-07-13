Stamps and Registration Dept. to use servers at Pi Data Centre

The capacity of the servers in Hyderabad was not matching the requirements and they used to crash or function slowly, say officials.

VIJAYAWADA

13 July 2021 00:44 IST

Andhra Pradesh has been using the servers in Hyderabad even after State bifurcation

The Pi Data Centre at Mangalagiri near here will host the servers for the Sub-Registrar offices across the State.

The Stamps and Registration Department has begun testing the functioning of the server on Monday. A few minor hiccups surfaced during the testing, and were rectified immediately. So far, the server for Sub-Registrar Offices (SROs) was in Hyderabad in Telangana.

According to information, the State government has decided to shift the database from Hyderabad server to the Pi Data Centre, following technical snags which were hampering the registration processes. The IT&C Department was entrusted with the job of shifting the database, which was completed a few days ago.

Shifting database

Inspector General Stamps and Registration M. V. Seshagiri Babu said that the testing was going on and it would take 24 to 36 hours for stabilisation of the process. “Hopefully, the testing would be completed as per the schedule. For smooth function, it was decided to decouple with the server in Hyderabad and shift the database to Pi Data Centre at Mangalagiri. The ball was set rolling about a month ago, and four teams were formed to shift the database,” he said.

There are 294 SROs in the State, and 70 types of registrations are done by the department. Around 4 lakh documents are processed per month across the State. Of this, 70% are related to registration of sales.

Even after the State bifurcation in 2014, the Stamps and Registration Department continued to share the servers in Hyderabad with the neighbouring State. The capacity of the servers in Hyderabad was not matching the requirements. Due to heavy loads, the servers used to crash or function slowly. The database was divided in coordination with the Telangana officials.

For 20 days, people faced hardships in getting their documents registered due to snags. It impacted the registrations. The applicants faced hardships in getting encumbrance certificates (ECs). The registrations were put on hold on Friday to completely shift the database, and the testing began on Monday, sources said.