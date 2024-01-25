Stage set for laying foundation for two pumped storage hydropower projects in Andhra Pradesh

January 25, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - LINGALA (SRI SATHYA SAI DISTRICT)

The New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) has set the stage for laying the foundation soon for the pumped storage hydropower projects (PSHPs) at Chitravathi and Gandikota in the Sri Sathya Sai and Kadapa districts respectively by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) is the developer of both the projects having 500 (2x250) MW and 1,000 (4x250) MW capacity respectively.

The first one to go off the block is the Chitravathi PSPH, where the civil and hydrological works are being done on a mission mode by ITD Cementation India Ltd., paving the way for the Austrian multinational company, Andritz Hydro Pvt. Ltd., to deliver the project’s electro-mechanical component in the due course.

ADVERTISEMENT

As on date, an artificial upper reservoir, including embankment/bund, having a live storage capacity of 6.11 Million Cubic Metres (0.216 tmc ft) is being constructed, and the existing Chitravathi balancing reservoir will be used as the lower reservoir with a live storage capacity of 288.42 MCM (10.1 tmc ft).

On the other hand, the civil works for the Gandikota PSHP are yet to be commenced by AEGL. It is a much more difficult project than the Chitravathi PSPH as the powerhouse is designed to be built in an underground cavern to be dug out of the rocky Gandikota hills.

The upper and lower (existing) reservoirs have 8.592 MCM (0.303 tmc ft) and 669.38 MCM (23.639 tmc ft) live storage capacities respectively. The blueprint is ready and their grounding is round the corner.

According to NREDCAP Vice-Chairman & Managing Director S. Ramana Reddy, Andhra Pradesh has a potential for 42.02 GW of PSHPs, of which PSHPs with 16.18 GW capacity have already been allotted to various developers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.