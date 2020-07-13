SRMIST cancels engg. entrance exam

GUNTUR

13 July 2020 23:07 IST

Admissions will be made on marks scored in subjects concerned or JEE/SAT scores

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has cancelled the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE) for B.Tech admissions 2020, that was planned in 127 Indian cities and five overseas centres in Dubai, Doha, Muscat, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The B. Tech admissions for 2020 will now be based on plus 2 /pre-university / equivalent marks in physics, chemistry and mathematics/biology. The new admission process will apply to all campuses of SRMIST— Kattankulathur (main campus), Ramapuram, Vadapalani and NCR New Delhi; SRM University, AP – Andhra Pradesh; SRM University Haryana, Sonepat; and SRM University Sikkim.

Those who scored in JEE Main and SAT are encouraged to apply.

The forms for providing the plus 2 / pre-university / equivalent marks and JEE (Main) / SAT score are available on the university website. (www.srmist.edu.in). Applicants can swiftly update and complete their forms. In case the results of the Class 12 Board examination are not declared, the marks can be uploaded as soon as the results are known.

Scholarship criterion

SRMIST will continue to award a wide range of scholarships for deserving candidates, including the ones who scored high in the JEE Main and SAT examinations, on joining. However, the SRMJEEE rank-based scholarships will not be available.

The classes for the freshers is scheduled to commence in September 2020, be it on campus, online or combination of both, adhering to the government notification and norms, and taking into account the safety and security of students.

Further details or any clarification may be obtained from multiple channels of communication: by calling our Helpdesk at +91 (044) 27455510, 47437500 Monday – Saturday (except public holidays) 8.30 am to 6 pm or through email to admissions.india@srmist.edu.in, according to a release.