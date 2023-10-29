ADVERTISEMENT

Srikalahasti police book cases against 26 TDP cadres

October 29, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - TIRUPATI

TDP conducted a protest demonstration, ‘Jaganasura Vadha’, recently wherein several party leaders were booked for their anti-establishment slogans and agitation

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

The Srikalahasti police, on Sunday, registered a case against 26 persons, including the TDP constituency in-charge Bojjala Venkata Sudheer Reddy, on charges of disrupting law and order.

TDP conducted a protest demonstration, ‘Jaganasura Vadha’, recently wherein several party leaders were booked for their anti-establishment slogans and agitation. Mr. Sudheer Reddy charged the Srikalahasti Rural Inspector Ajay Kumar with behaving high-handedly against TDP activists and staged a demonstration in front of the police station.

On the other hand, the inspector accused the TDP leader and others of obstructing the police from discharging their duties and using foul language during a phone conversation with him. The police even invoked provisions of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act against them.

However, the TDP leaders said the party workers would not cow down by such ‘intimidatory acts’.

