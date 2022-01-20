Srikakulam SP takes up night walk programme to ensure safety in streets

SRIKAKULAM

20 January 2022 14:37 IST

Srikakulam Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar said that people’s cooperation was very much needed to protect their property and ensure law and order in the nook and corner of Srikakulam town.

He urged colony associations to monitor the functioning of CC cameras and street lights so that they would be maintained properly with the support of civic bodies.

As part of ‘Safe Street’ programme, he has been visiting various colonies including PN Colony, Gujaratipeta, Bankers’Colony and other places during night time. He interacted with representatives of colony presidents and residents to know about visible policing in their vicinity.

“Frequent night walks in colonies will certainly prevent unlawful activities and thefts It also helps us to know whether CC Cameras installed in the respective localities are functioning or not. We will know about vulnerable areas so that street lights can also be set up with the support of Srikakulam Municipal Corporation,” said Mr. Amit Bardar.

Indian Red Cross Association State Vice President P.Jaganmohana Rao and Srikakulam Lions Club Zonal President Natukula Mohan and others who interacted with Mr.Bardar hailed his ‘Night Walk-Safe Street’ concept. They assured to take initiative in forming colony associations in all the streets so that they would also concentrate on security in their localities.