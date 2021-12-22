Sri Krishnadevaraya University Convocation in February

ANANTAPUR

The convocation will be held in a restricted manner following all COVID-19 protocols

The 20th (XX) Convocation of Sri Krishnadevaraya University will be held by February end. University Registrar A. Krishna Kumari has appealed to all Undergraduate, Postgraduate, M.Phil, and Ph.D, students, who successfully completed their courses in 2020 and 2021 to apply online only for Original Certificate to be given at the convocation.

The convocation will be held in a restricted manner following all COVID-19 protocols and the applications must reach the Registrar on or before January 22, 2022.

