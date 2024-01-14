ADVERTISEMENT

Sri City-based firm bags international award

January 14, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Venture Automotive Tooling India Private Limited, based in Sri City of Tirupati district, received the ‘International achiever award’ at the Eurasian Business Summit held at the House of Commons in London recently.

The company’s CEO Saravanan Janakiraman received the award from the hands of Virendra Sharma, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom.

With a global workforce of 14,000 employees in its manufacturing facilities at South Africa, China, Australia, India, Malaysia, Mexico and the USA, the company is into injection moulding machines and blow mould tool manufacturing, apart from offering product engineering services.

Sri City Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy congratulated Mr. Saravanan Janakiraman on the accomplishment..

