Sri City-based firm bags international award

January 14, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Venture Automotive Tooling India Private Limited, based in Sri City of Tirupati district, received the ‘International achiever award’ at the Eurasian Business Summit held at the House of Commons in London recently.

The company’s CEO Saravanan Janakiraman received the award from the hands of Virendra Sharma, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom.

With a global workforce of 14,000 employees in its manufacturing facilities at South Africa, China, Australia, India, Malaysia, Mexico and the USA, the company is into injection moulding machines and blow mould tool manufacturing, apart from offering product engineering services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri City Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy congratulated Mr. Saravanan Janakiraman on the accomplishment..

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.