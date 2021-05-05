Spurious sanitisers seized, one arrested

VIJAYAWADA

The One Town police conducted a raid on a fake sanitiser unit in Old City, and arrested a man named Deepa Ram, said to be the kingpin of the racket.

West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Hanumantha Rao said police intercepted Deepa Ram during a regular vehicle check while he was carrying fake sanitiser bottles.

Later, police raided the manufacturing unit and the godown and found fake labels, bottles and other material. An investigation is on, the ACP said.