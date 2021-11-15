Speed up second dose of vaccination drive, Amit Shah tells States

TIRUPATI

15 November 2021 00:10 IST

Submit inputs on amendments proposed to IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act; and give priority to check narcotics, he tells States

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asked the States to speed up the second dose COVID-19 vaccination at the sub-division level. The Chief Ministers and the official machinery should monitor the progress, he said.

Making the closing remarks at the 29th Meet of the Southern Zonal Council here, Mr. Shah said the Government of India had initiated the work for amendment of the IPC, the CrPC, and the Evidence Act.

States should submit their inputs for the amendments by involving officials and experts, he said.

The Home Minister said the Chief Ministers should give priority to checking the spread of narcotics, as drug usage destroys the life and potential of youth.

States should create an independent institution of Director (prosecution) to speed up prosecutions.

Forensic studies

In tune with the establishment of the National Forensic Science University and Rashtriya Raksha University by the Center, all the States should establish at least one forensic science college with a syllabus in the local language so that they could have trained manpower that would meet the needs of forensic investigation, Mr. Shah observed.

“The POSCO crimes should have zero tolerance, they should be given priority. Crimes against children are unacceptable. A timeframe of sixty days should be adhered to,” the Home Minister said.

‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’

The Center had decided to observe November 15 as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’.

“This day will be observed every year through various formats spread over one week to highlight the contribution of tribal communities to our freedom struggle and national development,” Mr Shah said, urging the Chief Ministers to develop an action plan in their States to showcase and highlight the contribution of the tribals to India’s freedom struggle and to the development of their States.