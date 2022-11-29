Speed up development of eco parks in Andhra Pradesh, Minister Peddireddy tells forest officials

November 29, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Vijayawada

‘Vacant posts of Directors and curators will be filled up in zoo parks across the State and new animals will be brought to attract more visitors’

P. Sujatha Varma

Minister of Energy, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy 

Minister of Energy, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Tuesday directed officials of the Forest Department to speed up works for the development of an eco park in every forest division limits.

Addressing a review meeting, the Minister directed the officials to start the works for eco tourism park proposed to be groomed in the Somasila backwaters.

He wanted the officials to seek support from members of the organisations that were involved in mining activities in the forest region and representatives of the local organisations in development of these eco parks.

He said for development of zoo parks across the State, vacant posts of Directors and curators would be filled up and new animals would be brought into these arenas to attract more footfalls.

Special Chief Secretary (Environment, Forest, Science and Technology) Neerab Kumar Prasad, head of forest forces Y. Madhusudhana Reddy and other officials were present at the meeting.

