Special trains to be run for NDA candidates

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 September 2020 23:21 IST

Special trains will be operated between Ichchapuram and Visakhapatnam, for the convenience of over 4,500 candidates from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts, who are expected to appear for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examinations to be conducted by the Union Public Service Commissionin Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Train no.05831 on(Ichchapuram-Visakhapatnam) special will start from Ichchapuram on September 5 at 5 p.m., reach Palasa at 5.39 p.m. and leave at 5.40 p.m, arrive at Srikakulam Road at 6.35 p.m., depart at 6.36 p.m., reach Vizianagaram at 7.30 p.m. and depart at 7.32 p.m. to reach Visakhapatnam at 9 p.m., according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R).

In the return direction, train no. 05832 (Visakhapatnam-Ichchapuram) special will leave Visakhapatnam at 6.30 p.m. on September 6 and will reach Vizianagaram at 7.35 p.m. and depart at 7.37 p.m. to reach Srikakulam Road at 8.31p.m., it will leave at 8.32 p.m. to reach Palasa at 9.30 p.m. and depart at 9.31p.m. to reach Ichchapuram at 10.30 p.m.

Stoppages

The train will have stoppages at Sompeta, Palasa, Naupada, Kotabommali, Chipurapalli and Kottavalasa stations.

Social distancing

All the norms of maintaining social distance, wearing mask, etc., are to be strictly followed by the candidates. The aspirants are requested to make use of this facility.