Special CS (energy) takes stock of issues related to Revised Pay Scales (RPS)-2022

April 19, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Special Chief Secretary (energy) K. Vijayanand took stock of the issues related to Revised Pay Scales (RPS)-2022 and other power sector developments as a prelude to the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) meeting with the Electricity Employees’ Joint Action Committee (EE-JAC) to be held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy on April 26. The RPS were to be implemented with effect from April 1, 2022.

On the occasion, Mr. Vijayanand appealed to the employees and engineers of power utilities to continue their cooperation for strengthening the power sector and resolving various challenges being faced by it. He asserted that the government’s focus has been on sourcing cost-effective power to benefit every consumer in the State and boost industrial and economic development.

Mr. Vijayanand thanked PRC chairman Manmohan Singh for submitting his report on time. He asserted that the government would never compromise with the welfare of employees and consumers.

ADVERTISEMENT

AP-Genco MD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu said all possible means to enhance power generation capacity to meet the expected higher daily grid demand were being explored.

Power demand

As per the data of AP-Transco’s State Load Dispatch Centre, the power demand has increased manifold ranging from a record 240 Million Units to 245 Million Units (MUs) in April due to the summer heat. The average power consumption in April increased by up to 6% when compared to the corresponding month last year and demand was likely to reach 250 MUs per day in the coming days.

Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station-Stage-II (800 MW) is contributing around 16 MUs of energy every day, while the new 800-MW unit of Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station is poised for commissioning in three months.

After the deliberations, employees of the power utilities felicitated Mr. Vijayanand for being appointed chairman of the Southern Region Power Committee. AP-Transco Directors A.K.V. Bhaskar and T. Veerabhadra Reddy, AP-Genco Directors G. Chandrasekhara Raju and Antony Raja, and other senior officials and JAC leaders were present.

ADVERTISEMENT