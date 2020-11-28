Speaker directs steps for smooth conduct of legislature sessions

VIJAYAWADA

28 November 2020 23:40 IST

‘No compromise on adherence to COVID-19 protocol’

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam and Legislative Council Chairman Md. Ahmed Shariff have instructed the officials to take steps in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol for the smooth conduct of the winter session of the legislature beginning from November 30.

They have also directed that tight security be arranged to avert any trouble.

Addressing the senior officials at the Assembly on Saturday, Mr. Seetharam instructed the police to be careful in identifying the members of the Council and the Assembly and in facilitating their entry into the House.

He ordered that all arrangements be made properly to ensure that the sessions were held without any hitch.

Security

Officer on Special Duty (intelligence) Sasidhar said several meetings had already been held on the provision of security on the Assembly premises and in its vicinity. Rehearsals were organised on the movement of VVIP convoys, he added.

Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Government Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy were present.

Guntur Rural SP Visal Gunni said no protests would be allowed in and around the Assembly, and places for parking vehicles were earmarked. Additional DGPs K. Rajendranath Reddy (intelligence) and Ravi Sankar Ayyanar were among others present.