South Coastal A.P. sees zero COVID-19 deaths

ONGOLE/NELLORE

29 November 2020 00:03 IST

Recoveries are double the number of new cases in Nellore, Prakasam

Active COVID-19 cases declined further in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh as more patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Nellore and Prakasam districts continued to register zero deaths during the period. The death toll remained unchanged at 1,072 with Prakasam district accounting for 577 deaths and Nellore district for 495 deaths, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Saturday night.

Advertising

Advertising

Fifty-one fresh cases took the overall COVID-19 case count to 1,24,359 in the region. With 106 patients getting cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, the active cases dipped further to 1,113. So far, 1,22,669 patients have recovered in the region.

With 24 new cases, the cumulative confirmed cases rose marginally to 62,932 in Nellore district alone. The caseload came down to 701 as 69 patients recovered during the period.

In Prakasam district, only 27 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 60,438. With 37 patients recovering from the virus, the number of active cases dipped further to 412. While 186 patients underwent treatment in hospitals, 226 patients underwent home treatment.