South Coastal A.P. reports zero COVID deaths

ONGOLE/NELLORE

26 November 2020 00:56 IST

Nellore and Prakasam districts reported zero deaths in a span of 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government on Wednesday night.

So far, 495 patients in Nellore district and 577 patients in Prakasam district have succumbed to the viral disease. Fresh cases also declined to a new low of 63 taking the overall coronavirus case count to over 1,24 lakh in the districts. The caseload dipped to little over 1,300 as more than 130 patients recovered from the illness during the period. As a result, the recovery rate improved further to 98.47% in the region.

For the first time in the recent times, only 12 new cases were registered in Prakasam district in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative confirmed cases to 61,344. Four of the 11 COVID-19 hospitals were de-notified as the number of patients requiring hospitalisation came down to 192. Of them, 52 patients were provided with oxygen/ventilator support. The rest of the 270 positive cases were treated from their home. So far, 60,305 patients have been cured of the disease in the district.

In Nellore district, 51 fresh cases took the total number of positive cases to 62,838. With 85 patients getting cured, the active cases declined further to 851. As any as 60,305 patients have been recuperated so far.