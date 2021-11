South Central Railway cancels, diverts trains due to floods

VIJAYAWADA

20 November 2021 16:07 IST

Officials of the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled, diverted and rescheduled 11 trains due to heavy rains and damage of railway tracks in Dharmavaram-Pakala section in Guntakal division on November 20.

Railway officials cancelled about 50 trains due to incessant rains and floods.

Train No. 07590 (Guntakal-Tirupati) is cancelled. Train No. 12077 (Chennai Central-Vijayawada Janshatabdi Express) has been rescheduled by one hour.

Train No. 12797 (Kacheguda-Chittoor), Train No.22159 (CST Mumbai-Chennai Central), Train No.12794 (Nizamabad-Tirupati), Train No. 17416 (C Sahumaharaj T- Tirupati) are diverted via Dharmavaram, Channasandra, Krishnarajapuram, Whitefield, Jolarpettai and Katpadi. Train No. 12245 (Howrah-Yeswatapur) is diverted via Renigunta, Tirupati and Katpadi.

Train No. 07247 (Narsapur-Dharmavaram) is partially cancelled between Tirupati-Dharmavaram, Train No. 07248 (Dharmavaram-Narsapur) is partially cancelled between Dharmavaram-Tirupati. Train No. 07589 (Tirupati-Guntakal) Mulacalacheruvu-Guntakal. Train No.02770 (Secunderabad-Tirupati) are partially cancelled between Tanakallu-Tirupati, the railway officials said on November 21.