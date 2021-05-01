South Central Railway cancels 25 trains

VIJAYAWADA

01 May 2021 15:53 IST

The trains were cancelled from May 2 to May 31 and a few trains were cancelled up to June 2, the railway authorities said.

The South Central Railway (SCR) has temporarily cancelled 25 trains destined to various places due to poor occupancy. Railways has temporarily cancelled ten services a few days ago.

Trains originating from Guntur, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Renigunta, Secunderabad, Repalle and other stations have been cancelled, said the railway officials in a release issued on Saturday.

