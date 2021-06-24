Sourya Pathakam for city SI

VIJAYAWADA

24 June 2021 23:39 IST

Traffic sub-inspector D. Arjun Rao has been honoured with the ‘Andhra Pradesh Mukhyamantri Sourya Pathakamu’ for saving a woman from drowning in Bandar canal in December 2019. Mr. Arjun Rao spotted the woman, a vegetable vendor, who was being washed in the canal from his flat nearby and immediately jumped into action and saved her.

He brought the woman to the canal bund and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

