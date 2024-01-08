‘Son rise’ in Tirupati and Chandragiri gives YSRCP a formidable edge

January 08, 2024 07:31 am | Updated 07:31 am IST - TIRUPATI

(Photos of both the candidates in DCX)

The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has gained a formidable edge in Tirupati district, with the announcement of young faces for the Tirupati and Chandragiri assembly constituencies in its latest list, which also meets the sentimental practice of formally launching any political development from Tirupati.

Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, son of incumbent legislator and TTD trust board Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, has been officially announced as the candidate for the prestigious Tirupati seat. Similarly, Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, son of Government whip and sitting MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has been named as the candidate for Chandragiri seat, which is considered the rural face of Tirupati.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Abhinay Reddy is currently serving as the Deputy Mayor in the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT), Mohith Reddy is the Chairman of Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA). Unlike other constituencies where the ‘replacement’ was received with displeasure and furore, there is not much political action here as it is an ‘adjustment within the family’.

With this, the ruling YSRCP appears to be seated firmly in the saddle in the race for the prestigious seats in Tirupati district, as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) are yet to reach a conclusive stage on giving final contours to its seat-sharing pact.

Stage set by fathers

Ahead of 2019 polls, Mr. Karunakar Reddy informally announced retirement from active politics after the current term, which made Abhinay the natural choice for the high command. Similarly, the elevation of Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy into the party’s war room to devise strategies at the state level for the ensuing elections made him seek his son’s candidature in his place.

Holding a Master’s in Business Information Systems from London, Abhinay entered active politics in March 2021 and got unanimously elected as a corporator in Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT). At 34 years, he got elevated as the Deputy Mayor.

With a Master’s degree from Warwick University (London), Mohith’s political rise started at 22 when he won as MPTC member and later unanimously elected as MPP of Tirupati Rural, the largest mandal in the state with 1.33 lakh voters, 39 MPTC members and 40 Sarpanches. At 25 years, he became TUDA Chairman and TTD board member last year.

Young faces

By naming two young faces, the party has also met the criteria of infusing fresh blood into politics. However, there is mixed reaction from the lower rungs over the selection of candidates from the families that already wield political power and clout in the contiguous constituencies.

eom

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.