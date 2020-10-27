Some arjitha sevas at Tirumala to go online

Tirumala

27 October 2020 20:09 IST

The TTD on Tuesday resolved to go for online conduct of certain arjitha sevas from November with virtual participation of devotees.

Arjitha sevas like Brahmotsavams, Dolotsavams and Sahasra Deepalankara seva which are performed during the day time at the Lord Venkateswara temple here will be conducted online on an experimental basis on the request of pilgrim fraternity. The sevas will be telecast live on TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC).

The list containing the names and ‘Gotrams’ of the participating devotees will be placed at the feet of the Lord during the time of sevas.

The participants in the online sevas would not be facilitated with any kind of darshan at Tirumala, the TTD said.

Considering the reduction in COVID-19 cases, the management is reportedly exploring the feasibility of conducting Sahasra Deepalankara seva at the mandapam outside the main temple complex and thereafter organise the regular evening procession of the deities around the sacred shrine.