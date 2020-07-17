Social activist held for ‘defaming’ govt., Minister in cash seizure case

ONGOLE

17 July 2020 23:33 IST

A thorough investigation is under way, says SP

The Prakasam district police have arrested a social activist, Vaddela Sandeep, on the charge of misusing the social media for running a malicious campaign against Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and the State government in connection with the seizure of ₹5.22 crore cash by the Tamil Nadu police.

When contacted by The Hindu, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said Sandeep was arrested following a complaint lodged by a YSR Congres Party Ongole city president Singaraju Venkat Rao, and after taking legal advice under IPC Sections 120B, 153, 504, 505 and Sections 66 and 67 of the Information Technology Act.

“A thorough investigation is on by fully following the procedure,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, a video recording, purportedly made by the youth alleging harassment by the police, went viral on the social media.

Will approach court: Naidu

Taking up the cudgels on behalf of the activist, TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu tweeted that Sandeep was targeted following pressure from the YSRCP leaders for “exposing on the social media the hawala money episode with alleged links to the Minister.”

Mr. Naidu told the Chief Minister that “attacking social media activists by using police force will only spread your corruption and mafia stories far and wide.”

“We will approach the court & NHRC to make sure that the culprits behind violation of Sandeep’s human rights are brought to book,” he added.

The activist, Mr. Naidu said, had a simple question: “How did Mr. Srinivasa Rao’s hawala money pass through A.P. without getting caught by the State police even as their TN counterparts busted the entire operation?”