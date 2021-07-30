Six workers feared electrocuted in Repalle

Guntur

30 July 2021 12:14 IST

At least six persons were feared electrocuted at a fish pond in Lankevanidibba near Repalle. The incident could have taken place in the early hours. Early reports indicate that the six men could have been charred to death after live electrical wires fell on them.

Some of the deceased were from Repalle.

The names of the deceased were identified as Rammorthy, Kiran, Manoj, Panda, Mahendra and Naveen.

Police and revenue officials have reached the place and have started an investigation.