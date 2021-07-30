Andhra Pradesh

Six workers feared electrocuted in Repalle

Police investigate after at least six persons were feared electrocuted at a fish pond in Lankevanidibba near Repalle | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
P.Samuel Jonathan Guntur 30 July 2021 12:14 IST
Updated: 30 July 2021 12:14 IST

At least six persons were feared electrocuted at a fish pond in Lankevanidibba near Repalle. The incident could have taken place in the early hours. Early reports indicate that the six men could have been charred to death after live electrical wires fell on them.

Advertising
Advertising

Some of the deceased were from Repalle.

The names of the deceased were identified as Rammorthy, Kiran, Manoj, Panda, Mahendra and Naveen.

Police and revenue officials have reached the place and have started an investigation.

Comments
More In Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...