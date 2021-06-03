Six pharma companies to invest ₹272 crore in Orvakal

Kurnool

03 June 2021 17:11 IST

Six entrepreneurs proposing to manufacture vaccines, bulk drugs, and intermediaries have shown interest in setting up units at the Orvakal Mega Industrial Hub to establish pharmaceutical industries in the Kurnool district proposing an investment of ₹272.19 crore in 77 acres.

At a virtual meeting of owners of pharmaceutical companies on Wednesday evening Director of Industries and Vice-Chairman & Managing Director, APIIC J.V.N. Subrahmanyam said the Industrial Hub was a ‘Golden mine’ for the entrepreneurs and first node in the Hyderabad-Bengaluru industrial corridor.

He told entrepreneurs that the Master Plan for the Orvakal Mega Industrial Hub was completed with the drawal of water from Muchumarri (Krishna backwaters) under process. The Government was committed to environmental protection in the industrial parks by establishing Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs).

The MSME units were being incentivised through the ‘IDP 2020-23 Policy’, he said the basic infrastructure facilities such as resource consumption requirement put before the APIIC are mainly electricity, water, effluent treatment plant, and bio-waste disposal facility. The duration of implementation of the projects range from one year to three years, he added.

The total area of the Orvakal Mega Industrial Hub is about 10,000 acres, out of which 8,000 acres are in possession of the APIIC and the remaining 2,000 acres were under the land acquisition process.