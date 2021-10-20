‘Sirimanotsavam’ celebrated on a low-key note in Vizianagaram

Priest mounted on top of the ‘Sirimanu’ blessing the devotees during the procession in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Vizianagaram

20 October 2021 00:21 IST

Temple hereditary trustee Ashok Gajapathi Raju and his family members watch proceedings from the Fort

The ‘Sirimanotsavam’ of the Sri Pydithalli Ammavari temple was celebrated on a low-key note here on Tuesday.

With a view to checking the spread of COVID-19, the authorities did not allow people to participate in the celebrations and the ‘Sirimanu’ procession.

The procession is one of the highlights of the festival that usually draws huge crowds. The ‘Sirimanu’ on which the hereditary priest of the temple is mounted makes three trips between the temple and the Fort. The priest, who is revered as the Goddess on the occasion, blesses the devotees from atop the ‘Sirimanu’.

The procession, which usually takes several hours, was over in about an hour following the restrictions on the participation of the pilgrims.

The customs associated with the festival were being followed since 1757 when Vizianagaram had been ruled by the Pusapati kings.

Former Union Minister and temple hereditary trustee P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and his family members watched the Sirimanotsavam from the Fort. They also had darshan of Goddess Pydithalli in the morning.

Deputy Chief Minister P. Pushpa Srivani, and Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and M. Srinivasa Rao were among others who watched the procession after offering prayers at the temple.

Sans the devotees, the festival had lost its sheen. The roads wore a deserted look till the commencement of the procession at about 4 p.m.

Except for public representatives, temple authorities, police personnel and government officials, others were not allowed to come close to the temple premises.

Lok Satta Party State executive president Bhisetti Babji criticised the government for hurting the sentiments of the devotees.

“The government, which cited COVID-19 as the reason to keep the devotees at bay, failed to make several public representatives and their family members wear mask and follow the social distancing norm. All rules and regulations have been imposed only on the devotees. Officials should have allowed people to participate after checking their vaccination certificate,” he said.