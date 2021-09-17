Singanamala TDP activists ransack party office

A video grab of TDP activists ransacking the party office in Anantapur on Thursday.

ANANTAPUR

17 September 2021 00:55 IST

‘Appointment of coordination panel aims at curtailing importance of the constituency in-charge’

The bickering among the TDP cadres in the district came out in the open on Thursday as about 25 party activists from the Singanamala (SC) Assembly constituency ransacked the party’s district central office at Ramnagar in the city.

Later, they held a press conference, criticising the alleged clipping of wings of the constituency in-charge Bandaru Sravani by appointment of a two-member coordination committee.

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu recently appointed Keshav Reddy and Anala Narsa Naidu as the coordinators to carry out the party’s programmes in the constituency, with Ms. Sravani as in- charge, but it apparently did not go down well with some leaders as they saw it as curtailing the importance of Ms. Sravani.

Those who ransacked the party office by throwing chairs on the floor in the main hall, while party’s district president Kalava Srinivasulu was talking to them, alleged that it was part of the group politics as Tadipatri Municipal Chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy had raised the issue last week.

Ms. Sravani, who had participated in the party programmes along with the JC brothers, was being punished, they alleged. Mr. Srinivasulu said he had called the party activists after they spoke against the party at a press conference and asked them to represent to TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, if they had any grouse. “They should not have spoken like this in public. There is no tension and all the party workers from Singanamala have been pacified,” he said.

Mr. Atchannaidu, in a release, condemned the party workers’ speaking in public. “They should represent the to the party president if they have some issues,” he said.

This was the second incident within a week that clearly exposed the bickering in the district unit of the TDP.