December 20, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Olympic medallist and ace badminton player P.V. Sindhu visited Sri Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri here on December 20. The Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam officials welcomed her, and Vedic scholars blessed her. The temple Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao presented her with a photo of the goddess Kanaka Durga, prasadam and sesha vastram to her.

