Short films ‘Panic’ and ‘Be Careful’ selected for screening at Lift-Off Global Network’s online festival

January 07, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Two short films produced by a city-based entertainment firm, Research Media Entertainments, have been selected for screening at the international online film festival by Lift-Off Global Network under the Lift-Off Filmmaker Sessions.

In a release on Saturday, Research Media Entertainments head and producer of the short films Chaitanya Janga said that the Hindu short film, ‘Panic’, and the Bengali short film, ‘Be Careful’, were selected for the online film festival.

Both films were directed and presented by Suranjan Dey and V.S. Varma Pakalapati respectively.

Mr. Chaitanya said both films would be screened first on the festival’s online platform, ‘Vimeo on Demand’, between January 16 and 30.

Also, both the films would be screened at Pinewood Studios in the U.K. and Raleigh Studios in the U.S., he added.

While ‘Panic’ portrays the lives of the common public during wartime, ‘Be Careful’ highlights the revolt by innocent girls against discrimination based on gender.