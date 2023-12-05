Shirish Shah turns approver in skill development scam case

December 05, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court in Vijayawada, during a hearing of the skill development corporation scam case on December 5 (Tuesday), considered the pardon petition filed by Shirish Chandrakant Shah from Mumbai positively.

Mr. Shirish Chandrakant Shah was named accused number 13 in the case being investigated by the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID), in which Telugu Desam Party TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was arrested.

The ACB court examined Mr. Shirish Chandrakant Shah to ascertain if he was willing to voluntarily be a prosecution witness. On his concurrence, the court posted the case to January 5, 2024 to record his statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shirish Chandrakant Shah was arrested and produced before the court in December 2021. He was released on bail in January 2022.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT