Shifting of Executive Capital to Vizag likely in April: Sajjala

Shifting of the Executive Capital from Amaravati to Vizag likely will take place after the ensuing Budget Session, most probably in the month of April, as per the hints being dropped by the key leaders in the ruling YSR Congress Party. The government is in view that it has sufficient infrastructure to relocate the Executive capital in Vizag. It is a matter of days, if the process commences establishing it in the beautiful beach city from river city, Amaravati.

Substantiating the talks in public domain, Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy observed that, “The shifting of capital by April is inevitable, if everything goes as expected”, in a freewheeling talk with journalists on the occasion of New Year, at Tadepalli on January 2. Since the issue is in the Supreme Court, the government has been awaiting clearance. The hearing of the Amaravati capital issue is in January end in the Supreme Court and if the judgement comes in favour of three capitals, then the government will take a call on it.

In view of the General Elections in next 14 months odd, the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been keenly putting all his efforts to show that his idea of three capitals will work for the comprehensive development of the State and for that he has to relocate the Executive Capital as he committed.

When asked about the infrastructure like buildings for government offices, houses for employees and others, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy observed that it would not be a problem. “Infrastructure is not a big issue. How much time did it take to shift capital from Hyderabad to Amaravati? Similarly, the Chief Minister will move and sit in Vizag along with required IAS officials and staff and start governing from there. Later, the remaining staff would be relocated. What is the meaning of Executive Capital?, from where the Chief Minister of the State is functioning, that place is called the Executive Capital. For that, it is not required to think big. But, the only thing is that we are waiting for certain other issues like legal problems to be cleared”.

Free bees burdened govt exchequer

Reacting on the huge quantum of money being spent by the Government on the welfare schemes under the Navaratnalu, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy accepted that undoubtedly it became a burden on the exchequer. Almost all the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes are in “Green Channel”, that means, the government will provide finances to these welfare schemes in the first priority and then only will use the remaining budget for other purposes, including employees salaries. When asked, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy accepted that sometimes the delay is happening in providing salaries to the regular employees, but fortunately they are also understanding the reality.

“Whenever we had discussions with the employees’ unions leaders, they were also understanding. It is a social responsibility of the State government to ensure the poor should not suffer due to non-accessibility of resources. The Chief Minister has been carefully balancing all the things, like salaries to employees, Navaratnalu, funds for Nadu-Nedu works, developmental works and others. It is the commitment and determination of the Chief Minister to provide welfare schemes as he promised.”, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy explained.

