Shifting of COVID-19 patients in garbage vehicle caused uproar

VIZIAINAGARAM

03 August 2020 17:05 IST

Jana Sena leader Tyada Rama Krishna Rao sought immediate suspension of Nellimarla Municipal Commissioner J.R.Appala Naidu

Janasena Party organised agitation at Viianagaram Collector's office on Monday, asking the government to probe immediately over shifting of three COVID-19 positive patients in a garbage vehicle to Maharajaha Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) on Sunday.

Jana Sena leader Tyada Rama Krishna Rao sought immediate suspension of Nellimarla Municipal Commissioner J.R.Appala Naidu for allowing the staff to use garbage vehicle to shift COVID-19 patients to hospital from Jarajapupeta village.

"The district administration is least bothered about human rights and it is evident with Jarajapupeta incident. Such incidents will not be repeated if action is initiatied on the persons concerned," he addeed. TDP leaders have also taken up the issue seriously as former Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu responded over the ghastly incident.

Former MLC Dwarapureddy Jagadish, Vizianagaram former MLA Meesala Geeta and others strongly condemned the incident. Lok Satta Party State Executive President Bhisetti Babji said that such incidents would further deteriorate the confidence levels of the patients. Vizianagaram Collector M.Hari Jawaharlal reportedly directed the officials concerned to submit a detailed report over the incident.