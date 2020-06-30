Seven deaths push toll to 187; tally crosses 14,000-mark in A.P.

People waiting near a mobile COVID testing centre in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

VIJAYAWADA

30 June 2020 23:06 IST

Active cases shoot up to 7,897; Chittoor district witnesses spike

The State has crossed the 14,000-mark in the tally of positive COVID-19 cases reported so far with the detection of 704 cases during the past 24 hours as 18, 114 samples were tested, as of Tuesday morning.

Seven persons succumbed to COVID-19, taking the toll to 187 and the tally climbed to 14, 595. Of the total, there are 7,897 active cases and 6,511 cases of recoveries.

Three of the new death cases were reported in Kurnool and two in Krishna. One death each was reported in Guntur and Anantapur districts, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The total deaths in Kurnool and Krishna are 65 and 63 respectively and the two districts account for 68% of the deaths reported in the State. Of the 704 new cases, 648 are of locals and the remaining are imported cases.

Chittoor reported 107 new local cases, the highest, followed by Anantapur which reported 104 new local cases. Krishna reported 84 fresh new cases, Kurnool reported 82, Kadapa 75, Guntur 58, East Godavari 55, Prakasam 31, Visakhapatnam 26, Vizianagaram 13, West Godavari seven, Nellore five and Srikakulam one.

Meanwhile, Chittoor crossed the 1,000-mark in the overall tally.

Steady increase

The district tallies of local cases are as follows: Kurnool (1,955), Anantapur (1,571), Krishna (1467), Guntur (1,349), East Godavari (1,129), Chittoor (1,054), West Godavari (995), Kadapa (940), Nellore (608), Visakhapatnam (542), Prakasam (370), Vizianagaram (159), and Srikakulam (63).

While the local cases increased to 12, 202, the cases of people from other States went up to 1,997 and those of persons from other countries went up to 396.