Seven ‘104’ ambulances for NTR district flagged off

March 28, 2023 03:51 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao, along with Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and MLA Malladi Vishnu flagged off a fleet of seven 104 vehicles allocated for the district by the State government in Vijayawada on Monday.

Mr. Dilli Rao said that the new vehicles will help cover more villages. He said the Family Physician programme will be extended to more villages, and currently nine types of diagnosis are being conducted through 104 vehicles and medical teams. Mr. Vishnu said that each mandal of the district has been given one new 104 vehicle and urban areas will have more vehicles available.

