Set up kidney research centre in Prakasam, children’s hospitals in Vijayawada, Guntur, Vizag, Jagan tells officials 

October 13, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to ensure that people get quality medical treatment in the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha camps. He also wanted them to take steps to set up a kidney research centre in Prakasam district and modern children’s hospitals in Vijayawada, Guntur and Visakhapatnam similar to the one established in Tirupati.

At a review meeting held on the Medical and Health Department at his Camp Office at Tadepalli near here on Friday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Aarogya Suraksha was a prestigious programme that would enhance the goodwill of not only the government but also of the Health Department. The government thinks that patients should be supported even after discharge from hospitals by conducting periodical check-ups and supply of free medicines. Develop SOPs to support the patients not covered by Aarogyasri earlier. The government will release necessary funds for this, he said, adding, the data of such patients should be collected in all village and ward secretariats while health camps are to be conducted at least in four secretariats every month in a mandal linking them with the village clinics and family doctors besides creating awareness among the people about these camps. “There should be weekly reviews with me on the conduct of Arogya Suraksha camps,” he said.

Awareness

Stressing on the need to provide best services at the camps, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that at least two specialist doctors must be there in a team of four doctors who run the camps and treat patients. Necessary awareness should be created among people on using Aarogyasri services freely, he said, adding there should be none in the State, who doesn’t know about the free use of Aarogyasri services.

“In addition to providing good facilities at the camps, officials should handhold the patients who need special treatment in hospitals and support them fully till their ailments are cured while special attention should be paid towards the patients who are in need of long-term treatment,” he said, adding that the same support should be extended to old patients too.

Medical and Health Minister V. Rajini, Chief Secretary KS. Jawahar Reddy, and Medical & Health Special CS (FAC) Ajay Jain were among those present.

