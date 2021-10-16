Senior Maoist leader surrenders before police in Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 October 2021 16:07 IST

Korra Kumari, alias Swetha, was allegedly involved in about 46 offences in the last 11 years, including six murders

A senior leader of the banned CPI (Maoist) Korra Kumari (26), alias Swetha has surrendered before the Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam, B. Krishna Rao, said here on Saturday.

A native of Mettaguda village in GK Veedhi Mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency, Swetha had joined the movement, inspired by revolutionary songs and speeches, about 11 years ago and she rose to the rank of area committee member (ACM), at the time of her surrender.

She was earlier inducted in the Galikonda dalam and later moved to the Peddabayalu Area Committee, where she was a key member of the group.

With a reward of ₹4 lakhs on her head, she was allegedly involved in about 46 offences in the last 11 years, including six murders, five exchanges of fire including the recent ones at Teegalametta in June this year and Landulu in July last year. She was also involved in two landmine blasts, three arson and two kidnappings.

At the time of her surrender she was wielding a self loading rifle (SLR).

She also took part in the recent murders of Gemmili Krishna Rao in Vakapalli and Chikkudu Satish at Inupateegalu village.

Swetha is also the niece of the dreaded Maoist leader Gemmili Narayana Rao alias Jambri, who was killed in an alleged EoF in 2017.

Speaking to the media on her surrender, she primarily cited ill-health, fear of being killed or arrested due to heightened combing activity by the security forces and discord between the tribal and non-tribal leadership.

“When I had joined the movement, the activities were different and was motivated to bring a change. But later, as days passed by, I was disillusioned by the way the movement was progressing. I am now keen in joining the mainstream and be part of the development in the tribal areas,”she said.

According to Mr. Krishna Rao, since last two years, there were about 29 surrenders, including some leaders like Krishna and Sudheer and about 30 arrests.