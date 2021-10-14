Senior Maoist leader RK dead

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 October 2021

Akkiraju Hargopal alias Ramakrishna alias RK is reported to have died due to chronic illness at the Dandakarnya forests in Chhattisgarh’s South Bastar region.

The CPI (Maoist) received a major setback as one of their senior most leader and central committee member Akkiraju Hargopal alias Ramakrishna alias RK is reported to have died due to an unknown disease in the forests of South Bastar on October 14.

Though the Maoists have not released any official communication, reliable sources in police have confirmed the news.

RK, who joined the Maoist movement in the late 1970s in Kondapalli Seetha Ramaiah’s outfit PWG (People's War Group), was currently the chief advisor of the organisation’s Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC).

He also had led the peace talks during the time of then Andhra pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in September 2004.

The Maoist leader was from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.