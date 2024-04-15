ADVERTISEMENT

Seizures worth ₹7 crore made in NTR district till April 15, says Collector

April 15, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Seizures worth ₹7 crore that included cash, jewellery, liquor and valuables, have been made in the district in the past one month since the announcement of the elections schedule, said NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao.

Out of this, ₹3.16 crore was seized in cash. The rest included 19,583 litres of liquor worth ₹94.16 lakh, nearly 300 kg narcotics worth ₹12.2 lakh, 7 kg precious metals worth ₹2.32 crore and freebies worth ₹6.43 lakh, he said.

In the district, the highest seizure of ₹2.75 crore was made from Vijayawada Central Assembly Constituency, followed by Jaggaiahpeta (₹1.16 crore), Vijayawada West (₹94.81 lakh), Tiruvuru (₹85.84 lakh), Vijayawada East (₹64.26 lakh), Mylavaram (₹48.59 lakh) and Nandigama (₹20.23 lakh).

Meanwhile, the Collector held a review meeting with officials concerned in view of the announcement of the election notification on April 18.

The district administration has resolved most of the complaints received through cVIGIL app, Voter Helpline, National Grievances Services Portal and Complaints Management System, Mr. Dilli Rao said.

